Alan Jackson's turning 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere' into a festival this summer

Ella Langley and Old Dominion will headline the first-ever Alan Jackson's Five O'Clock Somewhere Fest June 12-13 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer Band will also play, along with Dylan Scott, Clint Black, Shenandoah, John Anderson and Rodney Atkins.

The festival aims to capture the spirit of Alan and Jimmy's hit, which topped the chart for more than two months in the summer of 2003. Headquartered at The Palm Beaches Waterfront Commons, it will take place where the song's music video was shot and where Alan once had a home.

“I’ve gotten to enjoy so many experiences at my concerts over the years,” Alan says. “I’m not touring any more, but I like the idea of still being able to give people an opportunity to have a ‘Good Time’ and enjoy some great country music while they do."

Alan's star-studded touring finale will take place June 27 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium and is already sold out.

Tickets for his Five O'Clock Somewhere Fest go on sale Friday, with an eye toward it becoming an annual event.

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