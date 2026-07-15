Alexandra Kay's 'Second Wind' brings her first US hit

Newcomer Alexandra Kay's enjoying her first U.S. hit on the radio, as "Straight for the Heart" currently sits at #27 on the Mediabase chart.

The nontraditional breakup tune is one of only two songs she didn't have a hand in writing on her 14-track sophomore album, Second Wind.

"'Straight for the Heart' is about a relationship ending and basically just saying to your partner, 'If you're going to end this, make it bad. Make sure I'm never gonna love you again,'" she explains. "And I think that there is so much strength in that sentiment. And I think it helps to tell this story of confidence and strength really well."

"Straight for the Heart" isn't her first radio hit, however. She had a top-10 hit in Canada in 2025 with "How Do You Miss Me," a duet with Canadian artist Dallas Smith. Alexandra is from Waterloo, Illinois.

If you happened to watch the Netflix series Westside in 2018, Alexandra was probably already on your radar, since she was one of nine performers on the music reality show.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.