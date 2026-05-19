Another round of storms likely this evening

DAYTON, OH — Our active weather pattern continues this evening with another round of strong to severe storms. The timeline to watch is between 6PM and midnight. Storms will develop across Indiana and slowly work across the Miami Valley around that timeframe.

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Not everyone will see severe weather. Coverage of severe storms will be isolated, however heavy rain and lightning will be widespread. If you have plans, keep an eye on radar on our free WHIO Weather App. Of course, move inside as soon as you hear thunder.

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More rain chances are ahead Friday and beyond. Right now, no severe weather is in the forecast after this evening.

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