Area officer involved in crash while searching for dog on highway

COLERAIN TWP — A police officer was involved in a crash while searching for a dog on an area highway Thursday morning.

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A Colerain Township officer had been searching for reports of a dog on the west side of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway from inside his cruiser, with emergency lights activated.

A vehicle then crashed into the rear end of the cruiser, WCPO reported.

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The crash, which occurred around 7:36 a.m. today, completely shut down SR-126 for over two hours.

A Colerain Township spokesperson told WCPO that the officer “is in good spirits” after being released from the hospital.

The other driver involved in the crash is not hurt and is cooperating with police.

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