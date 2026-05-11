Ashley McBryde's about to get 'Wild' on the road

Ashley McBryde's heading Into the Wild to perform her new album on tour.

"This record, in so many ways, began on the road," Ashley says of her fifth effort, which came out on Friday. "Wild is a collection of songs I've refused to let go quiet, that have been around for a decade. As well as some brand spanking new songs that were clawing at my guts to get out…and some songs that were running breathlessly into the dark because they knew if they could just get to me, they'd be safe and they'd be heard."

"This tour breathes life and light to all of them; it brings them to you," she adds. “I am so grateful that I live a life of music and miles, of stories and songs. I am so grateful that my life purpose is to make sure the songs don’t go unheard. We’ll see you out there.”

The 26-date Into the Wild Tour kicks off Sept. 10 in Ashland, Kentucky, and wraps Dec. 1 in Anaheim, California.

Presales start Wednesday with Ashley's Trybe fan club, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

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