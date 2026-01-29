The Band Perry's return to country music is 'PSYCHOLOGICAL'

The Band Perry's return to country music will be complete in a couple weeks, when the reformed band drops its first new country track in nine years.

"So excited to announce our BRAND NEW SINGLE: 'PSYCHOLOGICAL'! Out everywhere 2/13," they announced on their socials. "We cannot wait for y'all to hear everything we've got coming for you this year. presave it at the link in stories!"

This time around, the makeup of the band is different, with Kimberly Perry returning as the only original member now that her brothers are pursuing other projects. Her husband, Johnny Costello, now completes the band.

Kimberly, Neil Perry and Reid Perry announced they were leaving the country format after 2016's unsuccessful "Comeback Kid" radio single.

"OFC we’re dropping our first song in forever on Friday the 13th. Yall know how we do," Kimberly commented on the announcement.

"LOVE A VALENTINES EVE PSYCHO DROP!!!!" Johnny chimed in.

