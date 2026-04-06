'Beautiful Things': Megan Moroney will 'Be Unforgettable' in new cosmetics campaign

Megan Moroney is the newest face of Revlon's "Be Unforgettable" campaign, the esteemed cosmetics brand announced on Monday.

"This campaign represents a truth I believe in," Megan says in a news release. "Beauty is only one part of what makes someone unforgettable."

"There's power in reminding women they can take up space and lead with confidence, authenticity and strength," she continues. "Being part of that message means a lot to me."

The "Beautiful Things" hitmaker will be in a number of Revlon ads, including ones for the PhotoReady Collection and the Glimmer franchise.

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