Best draft picks in Cincinnati Reds history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Cincinnati Reds history using data from Baseball Reference.

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Best draft picks in Cincinnati Reds history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Cincinnati Reds history using data from Baseball Reference. MLB players drafted by each team were ranked using career wins above replacement, which measures a player's value by estimating how many more wins they are worth than a replacement-level player at their position. Draft picks who were not ultimately signed by their selecting team were not considered. Players who were traded as draft picks were credited to their acquiring team. Career stats and information were provided as supplemental information.

#25. Jay Howell

- Draft: 668th overall pick in 1976

- Position: Pitcher

- Games played: 568

- Career stats: 58 wins, 3.34 earned run average, 1.27 walks plus hits per inning

- Wins above replacement: 15.0

#24. Mike Leake

- Draft: 8th overall pick in 2009

- Position: Pitcher

- Games played: 301

- Career stats: 105 wins, 4.05 earned run average, 1.28 walks plus hits per inning

- Wins above replacement: 16.2

#23. Gary Redus

- Draft: 381st overall pick in 1978

- Position: Shortstop

- Games played: 1,159

- Career stats: 90 home runs, .252 batting average, .752 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 16.3

#22. Chris Sabo

- Draft: 30th overall pick in 1983

- Position: Third baseman

- Games played: 911

- Career stats: 116 home runs, .268 batting average, .772 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 16.6

#21. Adam Dunn

- Draft: 50th overall pick in 1998

- Position: Outfielder

- Games played: 2,001

- Career stats: 462 home runs, .237 batting average, .854 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 17.9

#20. Don Gullett

- Draft: 14th overall pick in 1969

- Position: Pitcher

- Games played: 266

- Career stats: 109 wins, 3.11 earned run average, 1.23 walks plus hits per inning

- Wins above replacement: 18.2

#19. Bernie Carbo

- Draft: 16th overall pick in 1965

- Position: Third baseman

- Games played: 1,010

- Career stats: 96 home runs, .264 batting average, .814 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 18.5

#18. Yasmani Grandal

- Draft: 12th overall pick in 2010

- Position: Catcher

- Games played: 1,255

- Career stats: 187 home runs, .236 batting average, .768 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 19.6

#17. Tom Browning

- Draft: 233rd overall pick in 1982

- Position: Pitcher

- Games played: 322

- Career stats: 123 wins, 3.94 earned run average, 1.27 walks plus hits per inning

- Wins above replacement: 19.8

#16. Jay Bruce

- Draft: 12th overall pick in 2005

- Position: Outfielder

- Games played: 1,650

- Career stats: 319 home runs, .244 batting average, .781 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 19.9

#15. Jeff Montgomery

- Draft: 212th overall pick in 1983

- Position: Pitcher

- Games played: 700

- Career stats: 46 wins, 3.27 earned run average, 1.24 walks plus hits per inning

- Wins above replacement: 20.5

#14. Danny Tartabull

- Draft: 71st overall pick in 1980

- Position: Second baseman

- Games played: 1,406

- Career stats: 262 home runs, .273 batting average, .864 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 23.3

#13. Todd Frazier

- Draft: 34th overall pick in 2007

- Position: Third baseman

- Games played: 1,244

- Career stats: 218 home runs, .241 batting average, .763 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 25.2

#12. Gary Nolan

- Draft: 13th overall pick in 1966

- Position: Pitcher

- Games played: 250

- Career stats: 110 wins, 3.08 earned run average, 1.15 walks plus hits per inning

- Wins above replacement: 25.9

#11. Hal McRae

- Draft: 117th overall pick in 1965

- Position: Shortstop

- Games played: 2,084

- Career stats: 191 home runs, .290 batting average, .805 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 27.9

#10. Trevor Hoffman

- Draft: 290th overall pick in 1989

- Position: Shortstop

- Games played: 1,035

- Career stats: 0 home runs, .118 batting average, .294 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 28.0

#9. Charlie Leibrandt

- Draft: 225th overall pick in 1978

- Position: Pitcher

- Games played: 394

- Career stats: 140 wins, 3.71 earned run average, 1.32 walks plus hits per inning

- Wins above replacement: 33.3

#8. Ken Griffey

- Draft: 682nd overall pick in 1969

- Position: Outfielder

- Games played: 2,097

- Career stats: 152 home runs, .296 batting average, .790 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 34.5

#7. Eric Davis

- Draft: 200th overall pick in 1980

- Position: Shortstop

- Games played: 1,626

- Career stats: 282 home runs, .269 batting average, .841 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 36.1

#6. Justin Turner

- Draft: 204th overall pick in 2006

- Position: Second baseman

- Games played: 1,591

- Career stats: 191 home runs, .285 batting average, .822 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 36.4

#5. Paul O'Neill

- Draft: 93rd overall pick in 1981

- Position: Outfielder

- Games played: 2,053

- Career stats: 281 home runs, .288 batting average, .833 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 38.9

#4. Reggie Sanders

- Draft: 180th overall pick in 1987

- Position: Shortstop

- Games played: 1,777

- Career stats: 305 home runs, .267 batting average, .830 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 39.8

#3. Joey Votto

- Draft: 44th overall pick in 2002

- Position: Catcher

- Games played: 2,056

- Career stats: 356 home runs, .294 batting average, .920 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 64.5

#2. Barry Larkin

- Draft: 4th overall pick in 1985

- Position: Shortstop

- Games played: 2,180

- Career stats: 198 home runs, .295 batting average, .815 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 70.5

#1. Johnny Bench

- Draft: 36th overall pick in 1965

- Position: Catcher

- Games played: 2,158

- Career stats: 389 home runs, .267 batting average, .817 on-base plus slugging

- Wins above replacement: 75.1