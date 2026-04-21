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Best draft picks in Cincinnati Bengals history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Cincinnati Bengals history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Andy Dalton (2011, Round 2, Pick 35)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 92

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 179

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#9. Willie Anderson (1996, Round 1, Pick 10)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 93

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 195

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#8. Lemar Parrish (1970, Round 7, Pick 163)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 95

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 166

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#7. Ken Riley (1969, Round 6, Pick 135)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 96

- Pro Bowls: 0

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 207

- Seasons as Starter: 15

#6. Andrew Whitworth (2006, Round 2, Pick 55)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 100

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 239

- Seasons as Starter: 16

#5. Justin Smith (2001, Round 1, Pick 4)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 101

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 221

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#4. Boomer Esiason (1984, Round 2, Pick 38)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 106

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 187

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#3. Carson Palmer (2003, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 107

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 182

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#2. Ken Anderson (1971, Round 3, Pick 67)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 120

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 192

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#1. Anthony Munoz (1980, Round 1, Pick 3)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 138

- Pro Bowls: 11

- First-Team All-Pro: 9

- Games Played: 185

- Seasons as Starter: 12