Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Ohio using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

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#25. Dayton Regional STEM School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Kettering, OH

- Enrollment: 801 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#24. Bexley High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Bexley City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 766 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#23. Wyoming High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Wyoming City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 581 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#22. Walnut Hills High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Cincinnati City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 2,453 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#21. Mariemont High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Mariemont City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 472 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#20. Grand River Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Austinburg, OH

- Enrollment: 98 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#19. William Mason High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Mason City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 3,435 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#18. Columbus School for Girls

- School type: Private School

- Location: Columbus, OH

- Enrollment: 549 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#17. Andrews Osborne Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Willoughby, OH

- Enrollment: 350 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#16. Solon High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Solon City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,519 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#15. Maumee Valley Country Day School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 443 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#14. Indian Hill High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 660 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#13. The Summit Country Day School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH

- Enrollment: 1,076 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#12. Dublin Jerome High School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 2,075 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#11. The Miami Valley School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Dayton, OH

- Enrollment: 509 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#10. The Wellington School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Columbus, OH

- Enrollment: 752 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#9. Cincinnati Country Day School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH

- Enrollment: 860 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#8. The Schilling School for Gifted Children

- School type: Private School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH

- Enrollment: 51 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#7. Hathaway Brown School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Shaker Heights, OH

- Enrollment: 705 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#6. Hawken School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Gates Mills, OH

- Enrollment: 1,333 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#5. Laurel School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Shaker Heights, OH

- Enrollment: 605 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#4. University School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Hunting Valley, OH

- Enrollment: 877 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#3. Western Reserve Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Hudson, OH

- Enrollment: 443 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#2. Columbus Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Gahanna, OH

- Enrollment: 1,164 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#1. The Seven Hills School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Cincinnati, OH

- Enrollment: 1,003 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+