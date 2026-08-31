Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Ohio using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Dayton Regional STEM School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Kettering, OH
- Enrollment: 801 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. Bexley High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Bexley City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 766 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. Wyoming High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Wyoming City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 581 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. Walnut Hills High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Cincinnati City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 2,453 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Mariemont High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Mariemont City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 472 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Grand River Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Austinburg, OH
- Enrollment: 98 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. William Mason High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Mason City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 3,435 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Columbus School for Girls
- School type: Private School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 549 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. Andrews Osborne Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Willoughby, OH
- Enrollment: 350 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Solon High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Solon City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,519 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Maumee Valley Country Day School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 443 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Indian Hill High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 660 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. The Summit Country Day School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,076 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Dublin Jerome High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 2,075 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. The Miami Valley School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 509 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. The Wellington School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 752 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Cincinnati Country Day School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 860 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. The Schilling School for Gifted Children
- School type: Private School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 51 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Hathaway Brown School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 705 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Hawken School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Gates Mills, OH
- Enrollment: 1,333 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Laurel School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Enrollment: 605 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. University School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Hunting Valley, OH
- Enrollment: 877 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Western Reserve Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Hudson, OH
- Enrollment: 443 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Columbus Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Gahanna, OH
- Enrollment: 1,164 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. The Seven Hills School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,003 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+