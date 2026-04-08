Big warm up on the way

It’s all about the warmth over the next 7 days. We made it back to the mid 60s today. Come Sunday, we’re heading to 80 degrees. Upper 70s to near 80 degree temperatures likely continue past our 7 day forecast.

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Eventually, rain chances will come back too. Our next best chance comes on Friday with a weak front dropping in. Afternoon showers are likely, and a few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Additional rain and storms come our way next week.

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Good news, for now, we don’t have any severe weather in the forecast. It is April, so that could easily change. We’ll be sure to let you know right away if the storm risk trends upward.

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