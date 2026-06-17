Blake Shelton, Shaboozey and Posty party with Peacock on the Fourth

Blake Shelton, Shaboozey and Post Malone are all set to perform on NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special.

The lineup also includes Noah Kahan, Bebe Rexha and Salt-N-Pepa, alongside a fireworks display from New York City.

"This year's broadcast will be especially meaningful as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America and the 50th anniversary of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks," says NBC and Peacock executive Jen Neal in a statement. "This beloved live event creates a shared moment for viewers across the country while showcasing the powerful reach of both NBC and Peacock."

Since Posty's collab'd with Blake on "Pour Me a Drink" and Noah on "Dial Drunk," it seems there could also be an opportunity for some special performances on July Fourth.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will air Independence Day starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

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