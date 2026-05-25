Body of missing NKU student found, officials say

COVINGTON, Kentucky — The body of a missing Northern Kentucky University (NKU) student was found after weeks of searching, Covington Police confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that 22-year-old Murry Alexis Foust was last seen on April 27 in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington, about nine miles south of Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Foust was located in Wilder, Kentucky, by an independently organized search party, according to our news partners, WCPO.

The Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Evidence Collection Unit, in collaboration with the Wilder Police Department and the Campbell County Coroner’s Office, are actively investigating the scene.

NKU released the following statement regarding the passing of Foust.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of our student, Murry (Alexis) Foust,” said Corey Best, Chief Communications Officer of NKU. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and all who knew them. This is a profound loss for our campus community. We are grateful to the Covington Police Department and all of those who assisted in the search efforts. We encourage any members of our campus community who may be struggling to reach out for support. Counseling services are available around the clock through NKU Counseling Services by calling (859) 572-5650.”

There are currently no indications of foul play, according to the Covington Police Department.

Foust’s cause of death is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]