'Boston' hitmaker Stella Lefty is 'Good at Leaving'

Now that newcomer Stella Lefty's got a smash hit with "Boston," fans are getting "Good at Leaving."

"i lurv this song and i hope u do tooooo," she said on her socials, as she released the fan favorite after debuting the up-tempo groove at recent shows.

It's her first new music since her debut EP, Is This Heaven?, dropped in May.

Meanwhile, "Boston" is now at #5 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs tally, and is in the top 15 on both the Hot 100 and Country Airplay charts.

"Something to Lose," her duet with significant other Vincent Mason, has also cracked the Hot 100.

Currently in London for a Monday show, Stella plays Dublin on Thursday and Amsterdam on Saturday.

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