Brad Paisley digs into his 'Tacklebox' for new music

Brad Paisley's opening his Tacklebox to share unreleased and previously unrecorded music from the '90s as well as new music inspired by the '80s and '90s.

The first track, "Fallin'," is out now.

"I see this 'project' as never-ending," he explains. "It's almost like the fans have a direct link to my Dropbox or to a playlist that never ends. We are calling it Tacklebox because it's a box full of hooks, country lyric hooks."

"In this digital age, I have every song I’ve ever written at my fingertips," he continues. "This project gave us a license to dig back into the catalog of songs that were never released, that feel like a time period, a style of writing, a sound, and nostalgia. ... When I first started writing and recording music, I couldn’t have dreamed of the ability to put something out instantly for the fans.”

Look for even more from Tacklebox later this week.

Monday night, Brad's set to perform his 2002 #1, "I'm Gonna Miss Her," on the season finale of American Idol with Lucas Leon. You can tune in to watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The "Whiskey Lullaby" hitmaker's also adding a dozen new dates to his Brad Paisley Live tour, starting with his Aug. 27 concert in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Presales start Tuesday.

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