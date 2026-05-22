For Brad Tursi, it's 'Hard to Get High' with his second solo album on the horizon

"Hard to Get High" is the newest preview of Brad Tursi's second solo album, Colorado, which comes out June 12.

“‘Hard to Get High’ is a song about the slippery slope of excess,” the Old Dominion guitarist says. “The stuff that feels good in life is, unfortunately, sometimes also bad for you. Unless it’s good love, of course! You can never get enough of good love!”

Earlier in May Brad put out "Time with You" with Lukas Nelson, following "Borderline," "Green Eyed Girl" and "Colorado."

The 11-track album "traces the arc of falling in love and building a life with his wife," according to a news release about the record. Brad produced the album himself and wrote or co-wrote all the songs.

His debut solo effort, Parallel Love, came out in 2024.

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