Brantley Gilbert will be a Real American on the road through November

Brantley Gilbert's extending his Real American Tour further into the fall, adding 14 new dates that'll keep him on the road through November.

The new dates start Sept. 24 in Boston, with stops in Savannah, Cincinnati, Biloxi and beyond, before he wraps Nov. 7 in Corinth, Mississippi.

John Morgan, Jay Webb and Atlus will join him along the way.

Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Brantley's eighth studio album, Sins of the Father, comes out July 24.

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