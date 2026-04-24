'Buzzards' circle The Band Perry's new music

When it comes to their first new music in nine years, you probably can't accuse The Band Perry of picking titles you typically hear on country radio. They put out their single "PSYCHOLOGICAL" in February, and now the new track "Buzzards" is here.

"Buzzards is 'Better Dig Two''s crazy cousin — same bloodline, but born in 2026,” Kimberly Perry says. “It's about the omens: the ones in the house, and the ones written in the sky. The signs that love is already gone before you've said it out loud."

"In the video I'm playing Love's Widow, Johnny's playing Love's Undertaker, and Love - of course - is playing the roadkill. Can't you see them buzzards flying?" she adds.

With Kimberly's brothers Neil Perry and Reid Perry no longer in the group, The Band Perry now consists solely of Kimberly and her husband, Johnny Costello.

They take their Psycho Rodeo Tour to New Philadelphia, Ohio, on Friday, ahead of their return to CMA Fest's main stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in June.

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