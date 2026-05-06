Can’t shake the chill

DAYTON, OH — We are getting deeper into the month of May, but we cannot get rid of the chill! We’ll see temperatures falling to around 40 degrees overnight. It isn’t record territory, but certainly is below normal for this time of year.

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With temperatures not falling below 30 degrees, we should be safe from frost.

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The weather pattern will stay active for the end of the week and the weekend. A few showers are possible late on Friday. Higher chances for rain and even a few thunderstorms return over the weekend. Sunday, Mother’s Day, is looking to be the wetter of the two days this weekend.

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