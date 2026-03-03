Carly Pearce is the Song Suffragettes' Yellow Rose of Inspiration

The Song Suffragettes will give Carly Pearce their Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award March 30 at their 12th Anniversary Show.

Carly will deliver an intimate performance and participate in a question and answer session as well.

There'll also be two writers' rounds that night at The Listening Room, with Elizabeth Nichols, Belle Frantz, Abby Anderson, Chanel Yates, Abbie Callahan, Nanseera, Ashley Anne, Abbey Rowe and Alison Nichols all set to play.

Since its beginning in 2014, more than 500 female singer/songwriters have participated in Nashville's only weekly all-female singer/songwriter showcase.

