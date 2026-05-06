Carrie Underwood's looking to hit a HiNote on the fitness front

Carrie Underwood's continuing her passion for fitness by launching her new wellness brand, HiNote.

"Health and wellness have always been such an important part of my life," the American Idol star says. "Through my app, my own workouts, and daily conversations, I keep hearing the same heartfelt truth from women everywhere, myself included: we want to care for ourselves while still showing up for everything else our busy lives demand."

"That’s why I created HiNote," she continues, "to help build a home for the everyday habits that support real life: movement, nourishment, and simple routines you can stick with.”

HiNote's first product is a drink mix that comes in three flavors. Carrie's fitness app, fit52, will now be known as HiNote Life - Powered by fit52.

The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker previously launched the CALIA by Carrie Underwood fitness brand and partnered with BODYARMOR for a sports drink.

As part of the new venture, Carrie's also supporting Girls on the Run International, a national nonprofit that offers after-school programs for girls in grades 3-8, focusing on physical activity, confidence-building and life skills development.

On the musical front, it's been a while since Carrie's released anything new on her own. Denim & Rhinestones came out in 2022, though she topped the chart duetting with Cody Johnson on "I'm Gonna Love You" in March 2025.

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