'Carry On,' as Kenny Chesney works to finish his upcoming 21st album

After only three weeks, Kenny Chesney's "Carry On" is already a top-25 hit.

There's more new music on the way, as the Country Music Hall of Famer works to finish his follow-up to 2024's Born.

"I feel like there is some real hunger for this music," he says. "The world is in such a divided place, I think music that brings people together, that reminds them of their actual feelings is what they’re looking for – and that’s always been what holds my music together."

If you're hoping to escape the heaviness of everyday life, Kenny believes his new music will help.



"For anyone who's looking to fill their days with light and joy, without pretending tough stuff doesn't exist, this record's gonna be for you!" he promises. "We've got all songs – I think – picked, and now it's just a matter of making them sound as good as we can. It's a lot of great guitars, different rhythms and pretty amazing songs from some of my friends, some emerging writers and a few of Nashville's most iconic writers ever."

Though there's no release date so far, Kenny's currently working on the final mixes for his 21st studio album.

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