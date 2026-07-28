Challenge accepted: What Show-Me State native Chris Janson did in Missouri

Nine thousand fans turned out to see Chris Janson play Missouri's Jefferson County Fair on July 24, the biggest crowd in the gathering's 30-year history.

The Show-Me State native is from Perryville, which is about 60 miles away.

"What a wild and awesome weekend on tour!" Chris says. " I’m having a big summer and doing a record-breaking performance means the world to me. We’re all having such a great time on this tour we’ll be adding a lot more dates to the Wild Horses Untamed Tour and can’t wait to see even more energetic and happy crowds.”

The trek takes its name from Chris' fifth studio album, which features his new single, "Fight for a Girl."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.