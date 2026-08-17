Chayce Beckham's new music is 'Old Fashioned'

Chayce Beckham's building on the "Dirt Floor" he unearthed in July, releasing a new song and revealing his Old Fashioned EP will follow.

The five-song collection from the 2021 American Idol winner will arrive Sept. 25, featuring the title track, "Ain't Lying to Myself," "Today Feels Like Tonight," "Dirt Floor" and the just-released "Take Me Home."

The California native co-wrote all five songs. He's currently on tour as he works on the full-length follow-up to 2024's Bad for Me.

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