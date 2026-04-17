Check out Ashley McBryde's 'Wild' video for 'Lines in the Carpet'

Ashley McBryde's trapped in the car with an unhappy family in the music video for her new track, "Lines in the Carpet."

"She keeps pushing that Dyson everyday all over again/ And he’ll come home from work tonight and walk all over them," she sings in one of the verses.

Even though it's a song she didn't write, it's a topic that resonates with Ashley.

“I see so many women I know in this song,” she reveals. “There’s no promise in the lyrics that things are going to change or get better—it just stays with that feeling of being contained, and knowing that the person you’re with is completely oblivious to everything you’re feeling."

"This record is about getting back in touch with the Wild within," she adds, mentioning her upcoming fifth album. "I think part of that means taking a good long look at what keeps us caged."

Friday and Saturday, Ashley wraps up her 2026 Redemption Residency at Chief's in Nashville with a show titled Mixed Tape from the Mixed Up Years, featuring deep cuts and covers.

Wild drops May 8.

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