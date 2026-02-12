Chris Janson & ERNEST say 'cheers' to a 'memory' of Merle Haggard

Chris Janson (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for ABA)
By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Janson and ERNEST stopped to pay tribute to Merle Haggard after getting together to do some writing.

"Post write Hag jam session with @ernest615," Chris posted, along with a video of the two playing guitar and singing the Country Music Hall of Famer's "My Favorite Memory."

The lead single from his 1981 Big City album, the self-written track would go on to become his 25th #1.

Chris also took a moment to recognize his daughter for a recent win.

"Congrats to my sweet baby girl Georgia & her awesome cheer team who won the national championship in Orlando this past weekend!" he wrote, posting a photo of his daughter in her uniform. "They have won 2 years in a row. Proud dad."

"She & a cheer can!" he added, in a nod to his current top-20 hit, "Me & a Beer."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter