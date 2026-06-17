Chris Stapleton to perform at America250 concert in LA

Chris Stapleton's set to perform at an upcoming America250 concert in Los Angeles celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States.

The show, dubbed America's Block Party, takes place on July 4 at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The lineup also includes Smashing Pumpkins and host Queen Latifah.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $17.76. Proceeds will benefit Feeding America, and 5,000 complimentary tickets will be donated to first responders, veterans and active-duty service members.

For more info, visit America250.org.

Established by Congress in 2016, America250 is described as "the only national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to help lead the celebration and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence," according to the website.

A different organization, Freedom 250, previously announced the Great American State Fair concert series taking place in June and July in Washington, D.C., to similarly mark America's 250th anniversary. However, many of the announced artists have since dropped out, including Martina McBride, Poison's Bret Michaels and The Commodores.

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