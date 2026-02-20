Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Cincinnati metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN metro using data from Zillow.

4 PM production // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Cincinnati metro area

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Bellevue, KY

- 1-year price change: +$14,791 (+6.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,959 (+30.8%)

- Typical home value: $237,818 (#117 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. West Chester, OH

- 1-year price change: +$14,913 (+3.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,440 (+43.0%)

- Typical home value: $403,595 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Mack North, OH

- 1-year price change: +$14,923 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,578 (+35.5%)

- Typical home value: $337,812 (#41 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Alexandria, KY

- 1-year price change: +$14,927 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,551 (+23.5%)

- Typical home value: $328,203 (#46 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Sunman, IN

- 1-year price change: +$15,825 (+5.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,761 (+41.9%)

- Typical home value: $334,191 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Crestview Hills, KY

- 1-year price change: +$15,839 (+5.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,962 (+30.6%)

- Typical home value: $311,077 (#59 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. West Harrison, IN

- 1-year price change: +$16,281 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,383 (+36.3%)

- Typical home value: $354,603 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Sparta, KY

- 1-year price change: +$16,546 (+7.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,226 (+55.9%)

- Typical home value: $237,753 (#118 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Loveland, OH

- 1-year price change: +$16,784 (+4.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,564 (+43.1%)

- Typical home value: $430,250 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Guilford, IN

- 1-year price change: +$16,931 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,310 (+44.3%)

- Typical home value: $401,766 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Fort Thomas, KY

- 1-year price change: +$17,366 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,293 (+21.8%)

- Typical home value: $354,127 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Bath, IN

- 1-year price change: +$17,389 (+7.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,702 (+43.9%)

- Typical home value: $261,315 (#92 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Okeana, OH

- 1-year price change: +$17,431 (+4.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,278 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $440,228 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Batesville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$18,278 (+6.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,954 (+38.1%)

- Typical home value: $307,788 (#60 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Morning View, KY

- 1-year price change: +$18,767 (+7.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,331 (+46.0%)

- Typical home value: $283,701 (#71 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Bennington, IN

- 1-year price change: +$18,963 (+7.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,440 (+59.5%)

- Typical home value: $287,974 (#70 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Kenwood, OH

- 1-year price change: +$21,236 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,587 (+38.1%)

- Typical home value: $495,486 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Brownsville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$21,835 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,309 (+49.5%)

- Typical home value: $257,819 (#97 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Petersburg, KY

- 1-year price change: +$22,556 (+7.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,870 (+27.6%)

- Typical home value: $313,864 (#57 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Madeira, OH

- 1-year price change: +$22,592 (+4.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,107 (+39.3%)

- Typical home value: $506,984 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Greendale, IN

- 1-year price change: +$22,801 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,759 (+50.5%)

- Typical home value: $264,485 (#88 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Park Hills, KY

- 1-year price change: +$23,976 (+8.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,248 (+37.5%)

- Typical home value: $323,283 (#51 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Verona, KY

- 1-year price change: +$24,172 (+7.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,801 (+30.6%)

- Typical home value: $344,486 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Cherry Grove, OH

- 1-year price change: +$25,867 (+8.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,231 (+44.5%)

- Typical home value: $325,446 (#47 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Montgomery, OH

- 1-year price change: +$26,935 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$191,548 (+42.0%)

- Typical home value: $647,326 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Dry Run, OH

- 1-year price change: +$27,270 (+5.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,542 (+40.4%)

- Typical home value: $530,454 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Amberley, OH

- 1-year price change: +$27,727 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,824 (+45.7%)

- Typical home value: $560,434 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Turpin Hills, OH

- 1-year price change: +$28,990 (+6.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,988 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $508,078 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Terrace Park, OH

- 1-year price change: +$30,495 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$201,250 (+38.4%)

- Typical home value: $726,007 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. The Village of Indian Hill, OH

- 1-year price change: +$121,018 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$528,292 (+50.5%)

- Typical home value: $1,575,406 (#1 most expensive city in metro)