The CMA Awards have a home on ABC and Disney+ through 2032

The Country Music Association is extending its partnership with Disney for six more years, meaning annual specials like CMA Awards, CMA Fest and CMA Country Christmas will air on ABC through 2032.

The new contract adds an important new aspect, with the 2026 CMA Awards set to stream live on Disney+ for the first time ever.

“For two decades, Disney has been CMA’s partner in celebrating excellence in country music and bringing its artists and storytelling to audiences around the world,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says in a news release. "Extending our collaboration with Disney and expanding the show to livestream on Disney+ marks an exciting next step for CMA, allowing us to reach new audiences while continuing our role in elevating and shaping the genre."

"As I prepare to retire at the end of the year," she continues, "ensuring CMA is strongly positioned for the future has remained one of my highest priorities, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together. As we approach The 60th Annual CMA Awards this fall and a new chapter for CMA Fest in the new stadium in 2027, I’m excited for what’s ahead for both CMA and country music.”

The 60th CMAs will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18, as construction on the new home for the Tennessee Titans continues.

The first CMA Awards were held in 1967, and the show has gone on to become the longest-running yearly music awards ceremony on broadcast TV.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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