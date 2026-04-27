Cody Johnson brings out Boyz II Men at Stagecoach

Cody Johnson added some rock and rhythm & blues to his first headlining set at Stagecoach on Friday.

Jay Buchanan, the lead singer of Cody's favorite rock band, Rival Sons, joined him onstage to do their Amazon Music Original, "Rabbit Gets the Gun," which came out just days before.

Cody still had more surprises, welcoming a cappella harmony legends Boyz II Men for a collab on their 1994 smash "On Bended Knee." The trio is no stranger to country collabs, having teamed up with Brett Young for an episode of CMT Crossroads in 2019 and singing with him at the Ryman in March.

Cody's up for entertainer of the year at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards May 17 in Las Vegas, ahead of the June 26 release of his new album, Banks of the Trinity.

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