Cody Johnson goes back to his beginnings on 'Banks of the Trinity'

Cody Johnson's new record, Banks of the Trinity, paints a picture of how he grew up.

“On this album, I wanted to tell the story about my childhood,” he says. “When I heard the song ‘Banks Of The Trinity’ for the first time, it was like this portrait showed in my head of memories that I had honestly forgotten. It just took me back home to Sebastopol, Texas, where I grew up on the Trinity River. I had tears in my eyes when I heard it for the first time.”

The cover photo shows Lawrence Grocery, the store where Cody would ride his bicycle as a child to pick up supplies and enjoy a cream soda and ice cream as a he waited.

You can check out the track "I Want You" now, ahead of the arrival of Banks of the Trinity on June 26.

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