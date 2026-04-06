Cody Johnson hopes 'The Fall' will find you when you need it

When Cody Johnson recorded his current top-10 hit for Leather Deluxe Edition, it was a decision he made quite intentionally, because he connected so much with the message of "The Fall."

"I was in the mode of cutting an album and saying, 'This is what I want people to hear,'" he recalls. "I want people to know that the ride is worth the fall."

"The hardships, yeah, it feels like hell when you're going through the hardships, but when you look back at them, without those hardships, you wouldn't have the successes that you have and you wouldn't appreciate 'em as much," he adds.

Cody was on a career high last year when faced his own fall: He suffered a burst eardrum, which forced him to have surgery and cancel the rest of his shows for the year.

When he returned to the stage in mid-February, however, he was welcomed back with a string of sold-out shows, including his March RodeoHouston date, which now holds the record as the largest concert in the history of Houston's NRG Stadium.

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