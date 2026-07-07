Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in North Carolina since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

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Coldest Julys in Ohio since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. July 1967 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.61"

#10. July 1965 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 83.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.09"

#7. July 1984 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.43"

#7. July 1960 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 82.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58°F

- Total precipitation: 3.83"

#7. July 1950 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.8°F

- Total precipitation: 4.29"

#6. July 2000

- Average temperature: 69.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.94"

#5. July 1920

- Average temperature: 69.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4.56"

#4. July 1924

- Average temperature: 69.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.5°F

- Total precipitation: 2.93"

#3. July 2014

- Average temperature: 69.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.9°F

- Total precipitation: 3.45"

#2. July 1947

- Average temperature: 68.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.65"

#1. July 2009

- Average temperature: 68.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.3°F

- Total precipitation: 4.05"