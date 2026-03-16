Cole Swindell to open his own Nashville spot

Cole Swindell attends the Chairman’s Breakfast hosted by Jim France prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2026. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Cole Swindell is partnering with Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to bring a new location to Nashville.

Located at 215 Broadway, the Music City franchise is set to open sometime in 2027.

"Anyone who knows me knows that outside of music, sports are my biggest passion," Cole says. "Partnering with Walk-On’s is a full-circle moment for me. To finally bring a location to Nashville and create a community for sports fans in a city that has given me everything is really exciting.”

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux now has nearly 80 locations across the country featuring Louisiana-inspired food. LSU basketball walk-ons Brandon Landry and Jack Warner opened the first location in Baton Rouge in 2003.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.