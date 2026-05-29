Corey Kent now knows what to call it: 'Heartland Rock and Roll'

When Corey Kent's new record arrives Sept. 25, he'll have officially defined his sound, in more ways than one.

"Heartland Rock and Roll is my third major label album, and it's really the first time I've been able to finally name the sound I've been working towards my entire career," Corey says. "These songs sound like where I'm from. The lyrics span from nostalgia, to honest regrets and gratitude for the simple things I value most in life."

"From top to bottom, this is me," he continues. "Every artist wants to leave their mark in music ... a way to say, ‘I was here and I did it my way.’ This feels like mine. This is heartland rock and roll.”

The 16-track album features his top-10 hit with Koe Wetzel, "Rocky Mountain Low," as well as the previously released "Empty Words" and "Wannabe," plus "Cigarette Burns," which is out now.

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