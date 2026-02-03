Country 'Ain't a Bad Life,' but Thomas Rhett does have other dreams

While it's practically unfathomable that Thomas Rhett would ever forsake his home format to pursue another genre entirely, that doesn't mean he doesn't have non-country dreams.

So what would TR do if he ever decided to color outside the lines?

"Probably something in the Motown space or literally being able to hire an orchestra for like a month and go write some kinda Sinatra-esque type songs, and be able to sing them live with the orchestra the way that they did it back then," he reveals.

"I can’t tell you it’d be good," he adds, "but it’d be something that I think would be really fun."

Right now, Thomas is planted firmly in country's top 10, enjoying his first collaborative hit with his buddy Jordan Davis on "Ain't a Bad Life."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.