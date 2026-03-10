Country radio's 'Choosin' Texas' across the board

Country fans are still "Choosin' Texas," as Ella Langley's record-breaking hit tops both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

This is Ella's fourth Mediabase #1 overall and her second as a soloist. Of course, her other solo single was "weren't for the wind," while her chart-topping duets were "you look like you love me" and "Don't Mind If I Do," both with Riley Green.

"Choosin' Texas" also completes the quickest journey to #1 for a solo female artist since Carrie Underwood did it in 15 weeks with "Church Bells" in July 2016. It took Ella slightly longer at 18 weeks.

Meanwhile, the lead single from Ella's forthcoming second record, Dandelion, returns to #1 on Billboard Country Airplay after first claiming the top spot three weeks ago. It's the first song ever to make it back to the pinnacle after being away three weeks, as previously reported.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.