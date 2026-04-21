Darius Rucker has a single coming soon — but soon, he'll no longer be single

Darius Rucker hasn't put out a new album since 2023's Carolyn's Boy, but there's new music on the way, he revealed at the recent #1 party for Scotty McCreery and Hootie & the Blowfish's "Bottle Rockets."

"I['ve] got a single coming out soon, as soon as we figure out what it is," he told reporters. "We have a couple of songs we love. So we're trying to figure out which one [will be first], how we're gonna go one and two."

Scotty and Darius share a producer, which led to the American Idol winner accidentally revealing the Hootie frontman — who's been living in London of late — has been in the legendary studio associated with The Beatles.

"Frank [Rogers] and I recorded some stuff at Abbey Road, and it was great," Darius confirmed, before going on to answer a question about his October 2025 engagement to Emily Deahl.

"I'll be married probably by the end of the year," he said. "We're just gonna do it. We're not gonna have a big thing. We're just gonna go do it. So I'm sure by the end of the year, I'll be married."

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