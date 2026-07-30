Different Night, No Rodeo: Bailey Zimmerman calls off European tour

Bailey Zimmerman won’t be able to take his Different Night Same Rodeo Tour across the pond as planned, he revealed Thursday on his socials.

“I wanted to let you all know personally that I unfortunately have to cancel my UK/Europe shows,” he posted. “This was not an easy decision and it kills me to have to cancel because I know how excited everyone is... but right now I need to take this time to focus on important family matters. Everything is okay, it’s just my family needs my attention and that’s what l’ve gotta do.”

“I will still be playing my shows in North America in August,” he continued, “but after that I will be taking some more time to focus on me, my family, and new music. Once again I’m so sorry to everybody that has waited so long... I hope y’all can understand that my family has to come first.”

“Thank you for having my back on this crazy ride we call life,” he closed.

The “Chevy Silverado” hitmaker has four more shows in the States, starting Aug. 6 in Pennsylvania and wrapping Aug. 14 in Illinois.

From there, he was supposed to kick off the European leg of the tour Aug. 27 in the U.K. and finish Sept. 12 in Norway.

There’s no word yet on the rest of Bailey’s touring year. After some Sept. dates in the U.S., he’s scheduled to go to Australia in October. Only three dates remain on his 2026 calendar from there, including a December stop at Planet Hollywood in Vegas.

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