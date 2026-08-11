'Don't Come Lookin'' 'cause Jackson Dean's probably on his honeymoon

Jackson Dean is officially off the market.

The "Don't Come Lookin'" hitmaker announced his recent wedding to longtime girlfriend Shannon Miscoll with an Instagram post that simply says, "my wife."

It's accompanied by eight photos of the bride and groom, she in an off-the-shoulder gown with a train and Jackson wearing a simple black suit. Instagram notes the location at Scottish Highlands, as evidenced by the lush green mountains and the vast expanse of blue sky.

The bride-to-be previously announced the couple's engagement in another social media post on Jan. 3.

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