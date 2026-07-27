'Don't We' set records? 7 'Problem' songs make history

The records keep coming from Morgan Wallen, as "Don't We" becomes his 21st #1 on Billboard Country Airplay.

Equally impressive is that it's his seventh chart-topper from his most recent record, 2025's I'm the Problem. That makes him the only artist in the chart's history to have done it with a single album.

Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get also boasts seven number ones between 2019 and 2021, but they're spread across both the original and deluxe editions.

"Don't We" follows Morgan's "20 Cigarettes,” “I Got Better,” “Just in Case,” "I'm the Problem," “Love Somebody” and “Lies Lies Lies.”

He also posted six number ones from his previous album, 2023's One Thing at a Time.

Still one more thing: Morgan's also at #2 with Ella Langley and "I Can't Love You Anymore."

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