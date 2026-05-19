Dustin Lynch is managing a Pool Situation at Margaritaville

If you've always wanted to get Dustin Lynch into a Pool Situation, you'll have another chance this summer in Music City.

His fourth annual Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Nashville will take place Thursday, June 4, at Nashville's Margaritaville Hotel. It will be open exclusively to Stay Country Club members and their guests this year.

Look for impromptu artist pop-ups in the tradition of Jordan Davis, HARDY, Little Big Town, MacKenzie Porter and Deana Carter, as well as the return of Dustin's "famous spinning wheel of actions and activities."

When the musical pool party's gotten animated in the past, belly flop competitions and on-site mullets have also ensued.

Festivities start with the Stay Country Pregame at nearby Ole Smoky Distillery at 10 a.m. CT, before doors open at 1 p.m. CT and the party moves to the Margaritaville rooftop.

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