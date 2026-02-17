Dustin Lynch takes off in his 'Getaway Car' with new track

Dustin Lynch continues carving a space for himself in the country-dance crossover lane with his latest track.

"'Getaway Car' is about that split-second decision to throw it all in drive and see where the night takes you," he says. "No plan, no map, just vibes, velocity, and trusting the moment."

"It’s one of those songs that feels just as good blasting through speakers as it does screaming down the highway," he adds.

Fans can expect to hear "Getaway Car" as Dustin extends his Wynn Nightlife residency with a May 1 date in Vegas.

On April 22 he returns to Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre to co-headline with Chase Rice, as "Easy to Love" continues its climb up the country chart.

