Electric RVs in 2026: What's real and what's not

The electric RV market is worth roughly $500 million right now. By 2030, analysts project it'll hit $2 billion. But here's the thing nobody in the press releases mentions: As of early 2026, you still can't walk into a dealership and buy one.

The biggest names in the industry (Winnebago, Thor, Mercedes) have spent years showing off prototypes, running pilot programs, and teasing "coming soon" timelines. Meanwhile, a startup in Colorado is quietly doing what the legacy brands haven't: shipping electric RVs to paying customers.

So where are the actual electric RVs? And how close are we really? RV rental platform outwander.com looked into it.

Are electric RVs available in 2026? Sort of. One company, Lightship, is delivering its self-propelled electric travel trailer to customers now. Legacy brands like Winnebago and Thor are still in the prototype and pilot stages, with the first units heading to rental fleets rather than dealerships. GM's decision to kill the BrightDrop electric van platform in late 2025 took out two promising models at once: the Coachmen RVEX and the Grounded G3 as originally specced. For most buyers, a production-ready electric RV you can purchase off a dealer lot is still at least a year or two away.

What Exists Today

Entegra Coach Embark (Thor Industries)

The closest thing to a production electric motorhome from a legacy brand. Built on an electric chassis developed by Harbinger Motors, the Embark is a Class A motorhome with a 140-kWh battery pack and a gasoline range extender. It runs 105 miles on battery alone, or up to 450 miles with the gas engine recharging the pack. Its 800-volt architecture supports DC fast charging to 80% in about an hour.

Thor calls it the world's first range-extended electric Class A, and the industry seems to agree: RVBusiness named it the 2026 RV of the Year, and TIME put it on the Best Inventions of 2025 list.

But here's the catch. The first Embark units aren't going to dealers. They're going to THL's rental fleet for real-world testing throughout 2026. Consumer sales follow after that. Expected retail pricing sits between $300,000 and $400,000. Full production is slated for mid-2026.

Winnebago eRV2

Winnebago's all-electric camper van is built on the Ford E-Transit platform. A 68-kWh battery delivers around 108 miles of driving range. A separate 15-kWh lithium house battery powers the living systems for up to seven days off-grid, charged by 900 watts of rooftop and portable solar.

The eRV2 has been in field testing since 2023, racking up over 18,000 miles. Reviews have been positive on the interior and off-grid capability, less so on the range. Winnebago says it's exploring range-extension options and waiting on Ford's next-generation E-Transit with improved battery capacity. As of early 2026, no confirmed production date or pricing.

Mercedes Van.EA Platform

Mercedes is building a ground-up electric van platform called Van.EA, with prototypes in cold-weather testing as recently as March 2025. The plan includes electric camper vans for the U.S. market, targeting over 310 miles of range.

Mercedes originally planned to go all-electric with its van lineup, then walked that back, announcing that combustion-engine vans will continue alongside electric models. No confirmed RV conversion partners for the U.S. yet. The platform starts rolling out in 2026, but a Mercedes electric camper van you can buy in the States is likely a 2027 story at the earliest.

Grounded G3

The Detroit startup founded by former SpaceX engineers launched the G3 in mid-2025, built on the Chevrolet BrightDrop Zevo platform. At 286 miles of range with dual-motor all-wheel drive, it had the longest driving range of any electric RV on the market. Pricing ran from $165,000 to $200,000 across two configurations, with up to 20 kWh of house batteries, 1 kW of rooftop solar, and a four-season HVAC system rated to 0 degrees F.

Then GM killed BrightDrop. CEO Mary Barra announced in October 2025 that GM would cease production of the BrightDrop electric van, citing slow demand and a shifting regulatory environment. Grounded is fulfilling limited orders from its remaining BrightDrop inventory, but the chassis is gone. CEO Sam Shapiro says the company is "platform-agnostic" and already builds on Ford e-Transit and Harbinger chassis alongside BrightDrop. The G3, as originally specced, is winding down, and the next Grounded product will ride on a different platform.

Coachmen RVEX (Shelved)

The RVEX was supposed to be the one that proved legacy brands could ship an affordable electric motorhome. Built on the same BrightDrop Zevo platform as the Grounded G3, the RVEX was a Class B with a 172-kWh battery, dual-motor AWD, 270 miles of range, and DC fast charging that added about 160 miles in an hour. Coachmen (a Thor subsidiary) used lightweight materials throughout, including PET foam core walls and corrugated-core cabinetry that cut panel weight by 47% compared to traditional plywood. At a target MSRP of $150,000, it undercut the Grounded G3 by at least $15,000 on the same chassis.

Then GM pulled the rug out. When BrightDrop production ended, Coachmen had dealers with orders placed and was gearing up for 2026 production. General Manager Zach Eppers told RV News that the company found out about BrightDrop's cancellation "when the rest of the world did." The RVEX is now shelved indefinitely. Coachmen says it's exploring alternative chassis options, but there are no production plans for 2026.

VW ID. Buzz

The most recognizable electric van in the world, and the one everyone asks about for camper conversions. But it's complicated. VW pulled the ID. Buzz from the U.S. market for 2026; the 2027 model year arrives in fall 2026. In the meantime, Seattle-based Peace Vans offers aftermarket camper conversions ranging from an $8,000 kitchen box to a $25,000 full camper build with a pop-top. VW's own factory camper version, the ID. California is in development but unlikely to reach U.S. buyers before 2028.

The Self-Propelled Trailer Approach

Some companies have decided the electric motorhome problem (limited range, massive battery requirements) is the wrong problem to solve. Instead, they're building trailers that push themselves.

Lightship AE.1

This is arguably the most important product in the electric RV space right now, because it's the only one shipping to customers in volume.

Built at Lightship's facility in Broomfield, Colorado, the AE.1 is a 27-foot travel trailer with its own electric drivetrain. Instead of dragging on your tow vehicle, its TrekDrive system senses acceleration, braking, and cornering forces and pushes in real time. Lightship claims this can double the range or fuel economy of whatever's pulling it, and that the trailer is three times more aerodynamic than a standard travel trailer thanks to a telescoping design.

Four trims range from the sold-out Cosmos at $250,000 (limited to 50 units, now delivering) down to the entry-level Terros at $125,000 before tax credits. The mid-range Atmos ($184,000, 77-kWh battery, ~300-mile estimated range) starts delivering in spring 2026, and the Panos ($151,000, single 44-kWh battery, ~140-mile range) follows in late 2026.

Even at $125,000, the AE.1 is a luxury product. It's not replacing your $30,000 Jayco anytime soon. But Lightship, founded by Tesla alumni with $61 million in venture funding, is collecting real-world performance data from paying owners while the legacy brands are still running pilot programs. That head start matters.

Evotrex PG5

A California startup that debuted at CES 2026 with a different twist. The PG5 is an overlanding trailer with a 43-kWh battery, 1.5 kW of solar, and a gasoline generator that can produce up to 225 kWh on a full tank. Its RangeBoost system transfers energy back to your electric tow vehicle while driving, offsetting the range loss that typically comes with towing.

Priced at $119,990 to $159,990, with production targeted for Q4 2026. Founded by former Anker employees with $16 million in backing. Evotrex is betting that most buyers don't want a fully electric trailer. They want a trailer that solves the range problem when towing with an EV.

The Range and Charging Problem

Here's where the optimistic press releases collide with physics.

Towing destroys EV range. Real-world tests consistently show 40%-60% losses depending on trailer weight, speed, and terrain. A widely cited test showed that a Rivian R1T pulling a roughly 7,000-pound trailer saw its range cut by more than half. That's a vehicle with a 135-kWh battery pack. An electric motorhome with a smaller pack carrying its own weight faces the same math.

The average RV trip covers about 250 miles. A motorhome like the Winnebago eRV2, with 108 miles of range, would need at least two charging stops. The Embark's range extender solves this with gasoline, which is practical but defeats the purpose for anyone looking to go fully electric.

Self-propelled trailers like the Lightship help by pushing instead of dragging, but they still need to charge somewhere. And that "somewhere" is the real bottleneck.

As of January 2026, the U.S. has roughly 68,000 public DC fast-charging ports, up 33% from a year earlier. But the vast majority are pull-in configurations designed for sedans and SUVs. Pull-through stations that can accommodate RV-length vehicles barely exist. The RV Industry Association has been lobbying for them, but deployment is just getting started. Reliability is improving: Paren's Q2 2025 report puts non-Tesla fast charger uptime at 85.5, the fourth consecutive quarter of gains, but still well below Tesla's Supercharger network.

KOA has been adding Level 2 chargers at select campgrounds, and its research shows 1 in 5 campers already have an EV in their household. But Level 2 is overnight charging: useful at a campsite, not for getting you there. The infrastructure gap matters more than battery technology right now.

The Money Behind the Shift

The investment signals are serious even if most products aren't ready.

The federal government allocated $7.5 billion through the NEVI program to build out EV charging infrastructure. The program stalled when the incoming administration froze disbursements in early 2025, but a federal court ruled in January 2026 that DOT and FHWA acted "outside the law," restoring states' access to funds. Only 384 NEVI-funded ports were operational as of late 2025.

On the private side, Thor's partnership with Harbinger to build a purpose-built electric RV chassis is a real capex bet, visible in their investor filings. Lightship has raised $61 million in venture capital and is the first electric RV company to reach production. Analysts at Mordor Intelligence and Market Report Analytics project the electric RV market will roughly quadruple by 2030. Whether that holds depends more on products and infrastructure than on consumer demand.

What This Means for RV Renters

Thor's decision to put the Embark into a rental fleet before selling to consumers is telling. Rental fleets absorb the risk of new technology: they generate real-world data on reliability, range, and charging logistics without requiring individual buyers to take a $300,000 bet on unproven hardware.

For RV rental platforms, electric RVs could eventually mean lower fuel costs for renters and a differentiator for owners listing their vehicles. An electric camper van with free "fuel" from solar and campsite charging is a compelling listing.

But the timeline is important. The Embark rental fleet is a 2026 experiment. Data from that experiment will shape the first consumer sales, likely in 2027. Widespread electric options in rental fleets? That's a 2028-2029 conversation at the earliest, and only if charging infrastructure catches up.

The Bottom Line

Electric RVs are coming, but slowly. The prototypes are real. The investment is serious. The charging infrastructure isn't ready, and neither are most of the products.

As of early 2026, exactly one company (Lightship) is delivering electric RVs to paying customers, and those start at $125,000. The first legacy-brand electric motorhome (Thor's Embark) is heading to rental fleets, not dealer lots. Winnebago and Mercedes are still in development. The two most promising all-electric motorhomes, the Coachmen RVEX and the Grounded G3, both lost their chassis when GM killed BrightDrop.

For now, the smartest move is to watch the rental fleets. That's where the first honest data on electric RV performance, range in real conditions, charging logistics on the road, and what breaks after 10,000 miles will come from. The press releases will keep promising the future. The rental odometers will tell you when it's actually here.

This story was produced by outwander.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.