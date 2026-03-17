Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' continues its reign

Fans from all genres are still "Choosin' Texas," and that's setting records for Ella Langley.

The Alabama native tops the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 for a third time this week, tying Taylor Swift's record for the most weeks ever by a title that hit #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2012: "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Ella's latest feat bests Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" from 2024, Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers' "Islands in the Stream" from 1983 and Dolly's "9 to 5" from 1981, all two-week #1s on the Hot 100.

"Choosin' Texas" also remains atop Billboard's Country Airplay tally for a third week and the comparable Mediabase chart for a second time.

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