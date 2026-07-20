Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' now puts her in Whitney/Mariah territory

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" has made even more history on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is #1 for a 14th week, meaning it now ties two other legendary songs for an all-time record.

Mariah Carey's 2005 hit "We Belong Together" and Whitney Houston's 1992 smash "I Will Always Love You" also spent 14 weeks at #1 on the Hot 100. That means Ella now joins Whitney and Mariah in collectively sharing a single record: most weeks at #1 for a nonholiday song by a female artist working alone, as opposed to a man sharing credit.

Nonholiday is a key distinction here, of course, because Mariah has also spent 22 weeks to date — the overall record — at #1 with "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Ella also has two other songs in the top 10 — "Be Her" and "I Can’t Love You Anymore,” her duet with Morgan Wallen.

Meanwhile, another female country artist has made the top 10. Stella Lefty's song "Boston" has jumped to #6 on the Hot 100. But she did it with some help from a pop star — Noah Kahan gets a writing credit on the song because it interpolates his signature tune, "Stick Season." Ironically, the highest that song ever got was #9.

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