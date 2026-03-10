UPDTATE: FAA lifts ground stop for JetBlue flights

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that a ground stop was lifted for all JetBlue Flights on Tuesday morning.

The ground stop alert was canceled at 11 p.m. PT, according to our sister station in Seattle, KIRO.

The ground stop was originally issued by the airliner itself at 10 p.m. PT.

It is unclear why the airline has requested the ground stop.

In a statement to KIRO 7, JetBlue said, “A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations.”

