Fetty Wap helps to make 2026 the 'best CMA Fest' of Russell Dickerson's life

A week after the kickoff of CMA Fest 2026, Russell Dickerson's still living in the afterglow.

"THAT WAS THE BEST CMA FEST OF MY LIFE!!!!" he posted on his socials Wednesday, along with a photo of Fetty Wap.

The rap icon surprised fans onstage with Russell during the final performance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Russell started his set with mainstay hits "Blue Tacoma" and "Yours" before doing his current hit, "Worth Your Wild." That's when Fetty appeared onstage to do the pair's new collab, "Boots," before the two segued into his classic "Trap Queen."

Earlier, Russell kicked off CMA Fest with a Riverfront Stage performance, an Artist of the Day gig at Fan Fair X and the Blue Tacomies Fan Club Party.

You'll have a chance to check out part of Russell's set during the annual CMA Fest special, which airs Thursday, June 25, on ABC and premieres the next day on Hulu.

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