Heavy rain and flooding are possible this week Flood Watch issued through Wednesday afternoon

DAYTON, OH — We’ve gone from one extreme to the other across the Miami Valley. After a long, cold, and snowy winter, we’re now looking at very warm temperatures and numerous chances for rain.

Rain is here now and will be with us on and off through Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon timeframe looks particularly wet with up to 3 inches of rain possible south of I-70. This is also where the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch.

Flooding concern for the Miami Valley through Wednesday

If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown. If you have a basement that is prone to flooding when it rains a lot, be sure to check your sump pump to make sure it is working.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

In addition to the heavy rain, significantly above normal temperatures are likely. Dayton should reach a high temperature near 73 on Friday.

©2026 Cox Media Group