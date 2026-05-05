Former Ohio baseball coach charged with rape of child

PARAMA HEIGHTS — A former Ohio baseball coach was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Steve Smetana is accused of texting a girl under the age of 13, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

He is accused of having sex with her at her home in Parma Heights.

According to court documents, there were allegedly several other occasions where Smetana met with the girl at a nearby church and drove her to a nearby park, where she would perform sex acts.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, Smetana has been charged with one count of rape through the Parma Municipal Court.

Smetana was inducted into his school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 and went on to pitch professionally for the Boston Red Sox organization before retiring in 2001.

He was the head baseball coach at Berkshire Local School District in 2009.

The case will be sent to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, where additional charges may be added by a Grand Jury, Parma Heights Police said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]